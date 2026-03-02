© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Gina Gershon's memoir is 'AlphaPussy: How I Survived the Valley and Learned to Love My Boobs'

By Joe Donahue
Published March 2, 2026 at 11:33 AM EST

Gina Gerson’s new memoir is ‘AlphaPussy: How I Survived the Valley and Learned to Love My Boobs,’ it is a fascinating collection of true stories that explore the themes of experience, survival, and the art of figuring it out as you go. Gershon is known for such films as ‘Bound,’ ‘Showgirls,’ ‘The Insider,’ ‘Face/Off,’ and ‘The Player’ just to name a few.

She considers herself a wayward California girl growing up in the heart of San Fernando Valley. She found herself on a journey that has been anything but traditional and along the way she has had to learn how to spot the toxic types in both her personal life and her career. As well as figure out how to dodge, outsmart, and hussle her way through.

Tags
The Roundtable memoiractresscareerlifefilm industry
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content