Gina Gershon's memoir is 'AlphaPussy: How I Survived the Valley and Learned to Love My Boobs'

Gina Gerson’s new memoir is ‘AlphaPussy: How I Survived the Valley and Learned to Love My Boobs,’ it is a fascinating collection of true stories that explore the themes of experience, survival, and the art of figuring it out as you go. Gershon is known for such films as ‘Bound,’ ‘Showgirls,’ ‘The Insider,’ ‘Face/Off,’ and ‘The Player’ just to name a few.

She considers herself a wayward California girl growing up in the heart of San Fernando Valley. She found herself on a journey that has been anything but traditional and along the way she has had to learn how to spot the toxic types in both her personal life and her career. As well as figure out how to dodge, outsmart, and hussle her way through.