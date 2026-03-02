David Guterson's new novel is 'Evelyn in Transit'

David Guterson is the acclaimed author of 13 books including the best-selling ‘Snow Falling on Cedars’ which won the Pen Falkner Award and was adapted into a major motion picture. Guterson has built a literary career probing questions of belief, identity, and moral complexity with clarity and emotional depth.

His latest novel ‘Evelyn in Transit’ is a spare luminous meditation on what it means to live an examined life. At its heart is Evelyn, a restless midwestern misfit, who hits the road hitchhiking across the American West in search of truth and purpose. Parallel to her journey is a story of a Tibetan boy raised as a Buddhist monk whose lives seem worlds apart but is mysteriously linked, especially when a trio of llamas arrives to proclaim Evelyn’s young son the reincarnation of a great llama.

