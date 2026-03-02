© 2026
The Roundtable

David Guterson's new novel is 'Evelyn in Transit'

By Joe Donahue
Published March 2, 2026 at 11:08 AM EST

David Guterson is the acclaimed author of 13 books including the best-selling ‘Snow Falling on Cedars’ which won the Pen Falkner Award and was adapted into a major motion picture. Guterson has built a literary career probing questions of belief, identity, and moral complexity with clarity and emotional depth.

His latest novel ‘Evelyn in Transit’ is a spare luminous meditation on what it means to live an examined life. At its heart is Evelyn, a restless midwestern misfit, who hits the road hitchhiking across the American West in search of truth and purpose. Parallel to her journey is a story of a Tibetan boy raised as a Buddhist monk whose lives seem worlds apart but is mysteriously linked, especially when a trio of llamas arrives to proclaim Evelyn’s young son the reincarnation of a great llama.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
