The Roundtable

David King Dunaway's new book 'A Four-Eyed World: How Glasses Changed the Way We See' reveals the cultural history of eyewear

By Joe Donahue
Published February 25, 2026 at 11:33 AM EST

We welcome David King Dunaway, professor of English, oral historian, and author whose books and radio series have brought cultural history to life for decades. Known for his deeply researched biographies and his work in public radio - Dunaway turns his curiosity to a most familiar invention: eyeglasses. 

In 'A Four-Eyed World: How Glasses Changed the Way We See,' he offers the first cultural history of eyewear, tracing how lenses have shaped science, society, media, and our very notions of sight. Far from a niche topic, this book mixes fascinating historical episodes, cultural analysis, and Dunaway’s own reflections on living with and without his glasses, revealing the deep ways eyewear has altered how we see ourselves and each other.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
