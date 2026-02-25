David King Dunaway's new book 'A Four-Eyed World: How Glasses Changed the Way We See' reveals the cultural history of eyewear

We welcome David King Dunaway, professor of English, oral historian, and author whose books and radio series have brought cultural history to life for decades. Known for his deeply researched biographies and his work in public radio - Dunaway turns his curiosity to a most familiar invention: eyeglasses.

In 'A Four-Eyed World: How Glasses Changed the Way We See,' he offers the first cultural history of eyewear, tracing how lenses have shaped science, society, media, and our very notions of sight. Far from a niche topic, this book mixes fascinating historical episodes, cultural analysis, and Dunaway’s own reflections on living with and without his glasses, revealing the deep ways eyewear has altered how we see ourselves and each other.