The Roundtable

Barrington Stage Company presents their annual '10x10 New Play Festival'

By Joe Donahue
Published February 25, 2026 at 11:13 AM EST

Barrington Stage Company’s annual '10×10 New Play Festival' is running in Pittsfield, Massachusetts through March 15th.

10 new plays, each 10 minutes in length that will make audiences laugh, cry, and think.

They productions are directed by Alan Paul, Matthew Penn, and Moira O’Sullivan.
BSC Artistic Director Alan Paul joins us for a preview of 10x10 as well as their upcoming summer season which will include productions of ‘A Chorus Line,’ ‘Driving Miss Daisy’ starring Debra Jo Rupp and Ray Anthony Thomas, Michael Frayn’s rollicking back-stage farce ‘Noises Off’ and more!

barrington stage company plays theater performance Performing Arts
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
