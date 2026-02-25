Barrington Stage Company presents their annual '10x10 New Play Festival'

Barrington Stage Company’s annual '10×10 New Play Festival' is running in Pittsfield, Massachusetts through March 15th.

10 new plays, each 10 minutes in length that will make audiences laugh, cry, and think.

They productions are directed by Alan Paul, Matthew Penn, and Moira O’Sullivan.

BSC Artistic Director Alan Paul joins us for a preview of 10x10 as well as their upcoming summer season which will include productions of ‘A Chorus Line,’ ‘Driving Miss Daisy’ starring Debra Jo Rupp and Ray Anthony Thomas, Michael Frayn’s rollicking back-stage farce ‘Noises Off’ and more!