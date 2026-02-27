Richard Marx's new album is 'After Hours' and is joining Rod Stewart's tour 'Rod Stewart: ONE LAST TIME'

Grammy winning singer-songwriter, producer, and best-selling author Richard Marx has a brand-new album ‘After Hours’ out now. The album blends great American songbook standards with new originals written or co-written by Marx in the same era evoking spirit. Alongside an incredible lineup like Kenny G, Randy Waldman, Chris Botti, and more. It features a duet of ‘Young at Heart’ with Rod Stewart who Marx is also joining on tour this summer.

Richard Marx had his first seven singles chart in the Top Five with three of them reaching number one ‘Hold on to the Night,’ ‘Satisfied,’ and ‘Right Here Waiting.’