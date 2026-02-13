CulinaryArts@SPAC - Everyone Hot Pot with Natasha Pickowicz

Last week, in celebration of Lunar New Year, CulinaryArts@SPAC welcomed four-time James Beard Award–nominated chef and acclaimed author Natasha Pickowicz for an evening dedicated to the ancient East Asian tradition of hot pot.

She was in conversation at SPAC with former New York Times Photo Editor for Food and Style Tiina Loite.

Pickowicz’s book is “Everyone Hot Pot,” a vibrant guide to the communal tableside ritual of poaching vegetables, seafood, meats, and tofu in fragrant simmering broth. Pickowicz will also shared practical techniques for recreating a hot pot gathering at home, from essential equipment and pantry staples to the cultural history that makes this culinary format so joyful and connective.