The Roundtable

"History Matters" an essay collection by the late David Mccullough

By Joe Donahue
Published February 6, 2026 at 10:35 AM EST

The late historian David Mccullough is very much missed, but the new book “History Matters,” posthumously published this fall, helps us remember why history is so important for all of us and is under threat. Especially now, given the current scrutiny how the Smithsonian Museum and our National Parks are telling American history.

David Mccullough was one of the nations most decorated historians, winner of two Pulitzer Prizes, two National Book Awards, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“History Matters” is a collection of Mccullough’s essays that address the importance of history especially our shared history as Americans. Many of the essays have never been published, the collection includes a foreword by Jon Meacham, the book is edited by McCullough’s daughter Dorie Mccullough Lawson, and his longtime researcher Michael Hill.

[Encore airing]

The Roundtable History Mattersdavid mcculloughDorie Mccullough LawsonMichael Hill
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
  • The Roundtable
    Emmy Kastner's "Outside In and the Inside Out" is a biographical picture book about Schenectady native Arnold Lobel
    Joe Donahue
    Charming and accessible, "Outside In and the Inside Out" by Emmy Kastner is the biographical picture book about Arnold Lobel, a Schenectady native, the Newberry and Caldecott award-winning author-illustrator behind the beloved Frog and Toad series. Arnold Lobel was many things: a quiet observer, an avid reader, and the kind of man who kept a gorilla suit in his closet, just in case. Above all else, Arnold was an artist and a storyteller. And he infused pieces of himself in the characters he created.Emmy Kastner is an author and illustrator of several books for children, including While You're Asleep and the Nerdy Babies board book series. She will be at the Main Schenectady County Public Library at 6PM tonight.
  • The Roundtable
    Arch Stanton Quartet presents a free series of performances inspired by Paul Bowles' "The Sheltering Sky" at libraries throughout Albany County
    Joe Donahue
    The Arch Stanton Quartet (ASQ) will present a series of upcoming free performances of music, readings, and reflections inspired by Paul Bowles’ celebrated 1949 novel “The Sheltering Sky.” Performances will be held at libraries throughout Albany County, supported by a community arts grant from the Albany County Arts and Culture program, coordinated by Advance Albany County Alliance.On its surface, Bowles’ novel follows an American couple, Port and Kit Moresby, and their friend Tunner on a journey of post-WWII North Africa. Enigmatic and philosophical, the richly layered novel ultimately explores the depths of the human psyche, and its descent into despair and alienation. Less known is Bowles’ work as a composer of music.
  • The Roundtable
    First ever Oldster Magazine Variety Hour at the Unicorn Bar on 10/1
    Joe Donahue
    "The Oldster Magazine Variety Hour Presents: What I Did For Love" a one-night event featuring story and song performances, hosted by founder of Oldster Magazine, Sari Botton.The event is a fundraiser for Unicorn Bar in Kingston, New York and will feature appearances by Amy Rigby, Chris Wells, Carolita Johnson, Paul Leschen, Joan Juliet Buck, Francesca Hoffman, and Brian Macaluso.Taking place on Wednesday, October 1, this will be the first in-person event for Oldster Magazine, coinciding with Sari Botton's 60th birthday.