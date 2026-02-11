© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Anjali Enjeti's new book "Ballot" takes a look at the significance of voting in the United States

By Joe Donahue
Published February 11, 2026 at 11:35 AM EST

The new book, Ballot, examines the psychological, cultural, and political significance of voting in an increasingly anti-voting climate. Armed with her personal experiences as a poll worker, electoral organizer, and activist, Anjali
Enjeti presents the precarious state of the ballot during one of the most tumultuous political eras in US history.

Enjeti lays out the growing challenges for voters in battleground states, where rightwing legislatures have introduced staggering numbers of voter suppression bills and redrawn district lines, all to disenfranchise as many Black and other marginalized voters as possible.

As her account of the history and stakes of election integrity shows, the aftershocks of the Capitol insurrection on January 6, 2021 have manifested most egregiously on the four corners of the ballot.

Tags
The Roundtable bookvotingballotPoliticsunited states history
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Album cover for Al Olender's "The Worrier"
    The Roundtable
    Al Olender is a lover-girl. "The Worrier" is her second album, out 2/13.
    Sarah LaDuke
    Kingston-based singer-songwriter Al Olender is releasing her sophomore full-length album “The Worrier” on February 13. It follows 2022’s “Easy Crier.” Al will mark the release of “The Worrier” with her fourth annual “Alentine’s Day” event at The Old Dutch Church in Kingston, New York on February 13.
  • The Roundtable
    The Albany Symphony Orchestra presents a pair of performances for Valentine's Day Weekend
    Joe Donahue
    The two-time Grammy Award-winning Albany Symphony Orchestra will present a pair of performances at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on Saturday at 7:30 and Sunday at 3 PM. It is Valentine's Day Weekend, and the orchestra welcomes us to a program filled with passion, poetry, and musical colors. From the stormy drama of Tchaikovsky and the intimate heartbreak of Mahler to a radiant new world premiere and the joyful warmth of Schumann, the concert follows love in all its forms.
  • The Roundtable
    "History Matters" an essay collection by the late David Mccullough
    Joe Donahue
    The late historian David Mccullough is very much missed, but the new book “History Matters,” posthumously published this fall, helps us remember why history is so important for all of us and is under threat. Especially now, given the current scrutiny how the Smithsonian Museum and our National Parks are telling American history. “History Matters” is a collection of Mccullough’s essays that address the importance of history especially our shared history as Americans. Many of the essays have never been published, the collection includes a foreword by Jon Meacham, the book is edited by McCullough’s daughter Dorie Mccullough Lawson, and his longtime researcher Michael Hill.