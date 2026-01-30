© 2026
The Roundtable

Woodstock Film Festival presents a screening of "The Knife" followed by a Q&A with Melissa Leo on 2/7

By Joe Donahue
Published January 30, 2026 at 11:11 AM EST

Academy Award winning actress Melissa Leo joins us to discuss her upcoming Woodstock Film Festival event on February 7th at the Orpheum Theatre at 4 pm - a special in-person Q&A following a screening of “The Knife” - a tense, timely drama about truth, power, and a family pushed to the brink.

Leo is known for unforgettable performances in “The Fighter,” “Frozen River,” “Prisoners,” and more, she brings her commanding presence to the role of a detective in “The Knife.” At the event, she will discuss the film and her extraordinary career.

It is a very cool chance to see Leo’s powerful performance on the big screen, followed by a conversation with one of the most respected actors working today. We welcome Melissa Leo to the RT.

Woodstock film festivaleventorpheum theatrefilm
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
