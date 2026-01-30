Woodstock Film Festival presents a screening of "The Knife" followed by a Q&A with Melissa Leo on 2/7

Academy Award winning actress Melissa Leo joins us to discuss her upcoming Woodstock Film Festival event on February 7th at the Orpheum Theatre at 4 pm - a special in-person Q&A following a screening of “The Knife” - a tense, timely drama about truth, power, and a family pushed to the brink.

Leo is known for unforgettable performances in “The Fighter,” “Frozen River,” “Prisoners,” and more, she brings her commanding presence to the role of a detective in “The Knife.” At the event, she will discuss the film and her extraordinary career.

It is a very cool chance to see Leo’s powerful performance on the big screen, followed by a conversation with one of the most respected actors working today. We welcome Melissa Leo to the RT.