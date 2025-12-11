© 2025
The Roundtable
The Roundtable

"I have stamina, for one thing." June Squibb, 96, stars in "Marjorie Prime" on Broadway

By Sarah LaDuke
Published December 11, 2025 at 11:10 AM EST
June Squibb in three roles - Marjorie Prime, Eleanor the Great, and Thelma
Sara Krulwich/The New York Times // Sony/Tristar Pictures // Magnolia Pictures
/
provided
June Squibb as/in "Marjorie Prime" on Broadway, and films "Eleanor the Great" and "Thelma"

Actor June Squibb is currently starring in “Marjorie Prime” at The Helen Hayes Theatre on Broadway and, earlier this fall, celebrated the release of the film “Eleanor the Great.”

At 96 years-old, Squibb plays the title character in both projects. Last year she starred in “Thelma” - a delightful action movie written and directed by Josh Margolin – for which she did her own stunts. In 2013, she was nominated for an Academy Award for her break-out role in Alexander Payne’s film “Nebraska” - co-starring with Bruce Dern and Will Forte.

An actor since the 1950s, June Squibb has worked consistently on stage, screens large and small, cruise ships, USO tours – just about everything an actor can do, she’s done. Co-stars frequently refer to her as funny, feisty, and endlessly both talented and professional. By all accounts, she forms lasting friendships with co-workers spanning generations.

“Marjorie Prime,” written by Jordan Harrison and directed by Anne Kauffman, is scheduled to play at The Helen Hayes through February 15.

“Eleanor the Great” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May and was released in the U.S. in September by Sony Pictures Classics and TriStar Pictures. It is Scarlett Johannsen’s feature length directorial debut written by Tory Kamen.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in public radio since 2006. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
