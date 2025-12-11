"I have stamina, for one thing." June Squibb, 96, stars in "Marjorie Prime" on Broadway

Actor June Squibb is currently starring in “Marjorie Prime” at The Helen Hayes Theatre on Broadway and, earlier this fall, celebrated the release of the film “Eleanor the Great.”

At 96 years-old, Squibb plays the title character in both projects. Last year she starred in “Thelma” - a delightful action movie written and directed by Josh Margolin – for which she did her own stunts. In 2013, she was nominated for an Academy Award for her break-out role in Alexander Payne’s film “Nebraska” - co-starring with Bruce Dern and Will Forte.

An actor since the 1950s, June Squibb has worked consistently on stage, screens large and small, cruise ships, USO tours – just about everything an actor can do, she’s done. Co-stars frequently refer to her as funny, feisty, and endlessly both talented and professional. By all accounts, she forms lasting friendships with co-workers spanning generations.

“Marjorie Prime,” written by Jordan Harrison and directed by Anne Kauffman, is scheduled to play at The Helen Hayes through February 15.

“Eleanor the Great” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May and was released in the U.S. in September by Sony Pictures Classics and TriStar Pictures. It is Scarlett Johannsen’s feature length directorial debut written by Tory Kamen.