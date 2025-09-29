© 2025
The Roundtable

Emmy Kastner's new book is "Outside In and the Inside Out," a biographical picture book about Schenectady native Arnold Lobel

By Joe Donahue
Published September 29, 2025 at 10:48 AM EDT

Charming and accessible, "Outside In and the Inside Out" by Emmy Kastner is the biographical picture book about Arnold Lobel, a Schenectady native, the Newberry and Caldecott award-winning author-illustrator behind the beloved Frog and Toad series. Arnold Lobel was many things: a quiet observer, an avid reader, and the kind of man who kept a gorilla suit in his closet, just in case. Above all else, Arnold was an artist and a storyteller. And he infused pieces of himself in the characters he created.

A rare window into the life and work of Arnold Lobel, creator of the Frog and Toad series, "Outside In and the Inside Out" captures the iconic creator of some of the most beloved children’s books of all time.

Emmy Kastner is an author and illustrator of several books for children, including While You're Asleep and the Nerdy Babies board book series. She will be at the Main Schenectady County Public Library at 6PM tonight.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
