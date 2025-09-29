© 2025
The Roundtable

Arch Stanton Quartet presents a free series of performances inspired by Paul Bowles' "The Sheltering Sky" at libraries throughout Albany County

By Joe Donahue
Published September 29, 2025 at 10:30 AM EDT

The Arch Stanton Quartet (ASQ) will present a series of upcoming free performances of music, readings, and reflections inspired by Paul Bowles’ celebrated 1949 novel “The Sheltering Sky.” Performances will be held at libraries throughout Albany County, supported by a community arts grant from the Albany County Arts and Culture program, coordinated by Advance Albany County Alliance.

On its surface, Bowles’ novel follows an American couple, Port and Kit Moresby, and their friend Tunner on a journey of post-WWII North Africa. Enigmatic and philosophical, the richly layered novel ultimately explores the depths of the human psyche, and its descent into despair and alienation. Less known is Bowles’ work as a composer of music.

ASQ drummer and program director Jim Ketterer stays with us this morning to tell us more – and we’re also joined by ASQ trumpet player Terry Gordon.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
