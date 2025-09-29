The late historian David Mccullough is very much missed, but the new book “History Matters,” posthumously published this fall, helps us remember why history is so important for all of us and is under threat. Especially now, given the current scrutiny how the Smithsonian Museum and our National Parks are telling American history. “History Matters” is a collection of Mccullough’s essays that address the importance of history especially our shared history as Americans. Many of the essays have never been published, the collection includes a foreword by Jon Meacham, the book is edited by McCullough’s daughter Dorie Mccullough Lawson, and his longtime researcher Michael Hill.

