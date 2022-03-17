Hrishikesh Hirway is an acclaimed musician and host/creator of the Song Exploder podcast and Netflix series. His first EP under his own name, “Rooms I Used to Call My Own,” is due March 30.The album features collaborations with a long list of acclaimed artists, songwriters and producers including Yo-Yo Ma, Jay Som, Baths, Jenny Owen Youngs, Jimmy Tamborello, Jonathan Snipes, John Mark Nelson and Grammy-winners John Congleton and Kimbra.Hirway is marking the release of the EP with a co-headlining tour with Jenny Owen Youngs that started in Austin at South by Southwest this on Tuesday (when we recorded this interview) and will bring them to Orpheum Theatre in Saugerties, New York on Sunday, March 20.

Listen • 19:01