Book Picks - The Book House, Marketblock Books, and Open Door Bookstore
This week's Book Picks comes from Cheryl McKeon from The Book House in Albany and Marketblock Books in Troy, NY VT and Lily Bartels from Open Door Bookstore in Schenectady, NY.
Lily Bartels:
- The List of Suspicious Things by Jennie Godfrey
- The Bookbinder's Secret by A.D. Bell
- The Hitch by Sara Levine
- 99 Ways to Die and How to Avoid Them by Ashely Alker
- The Great Resistance: the 400-Year Fight to End Slavery in the Americas by Carrie Gibson
Cheryl:
- When We Were Brilliant by Lynn Cullen
- Book of Lives: A Memoir of Sorts by Margaret Atwood
- The First Time I Saw Him by Laura Dave
- The Official We Do Not Care Club Handbook: A Hot-Mess Guide for Women in Perimenopause, Menopause, and Beyond Who Are Over It by Melani Sanders
- Family of Spies by Christine Kuehn
- Crossing the Borders of Time by Leslie Maitland
- More Than Enough by Anna Quindlen
- Missing Sister by Joshilyn Jackson