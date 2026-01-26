Creative License presents "The Lifespan of a Fact" at Cohoes Music Hall from 1/30 - 2/8

From Creative License comes a new production of the recent Broadway hit “The Lifespan of a Fact.” Based on the true story of the essayist John D’Agata’s essay "What Happens There," this funny and high-stakes debate over the boundary between truth and accuracy is helmed by Creative License co-founder Aaron Holbritter. The production features a cast of Capital Region talent, including Jacob Bell, Lisa Bryk, and Creative License favorite, Ian LaChance.

Jim Fingal (Bell) is a fresh-out-of-Harvard fact-checker for a prominent but sinking high-brow magazine. His first assignment: fact-check a groundbreaking essay by legendary writer John D’Agata (LaChance). What begins as a routine job quickly spirals into a comedic and gripping battle as Jim discovers that much of the essay’s "truth" is actually made up.

The Lifespan of a Fact” will be performed at the Cohoes Music Hall in Cohoes, NY from January 30th through February 8th. thecohoesmusichall.org or creativelicenseonline.com for more information. Links will be posted online at wamc.org.

We welcome director Aaron Holbritter and actors Jacob Bell and Ian LaChance.

