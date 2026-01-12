© 2026
The Roundtable

Former Editor of The Woodstock Times, Brian Hollander, gathers favorite work for collection "Nothing of Insignificance"

By Joe Donahue
Published January 12, 2026 at 11:30 AM EST

Brian Hollander, former editor of the Woodstock Times, celebrates Woodstock in his new book of 40 essays, “Nothing of Insignificance.” From his very first article, a profile of a pool hall legend in Kingston, Hollander has searched out the unexpected stories that give Woodstock its character.

He drives a doctor's treasured sports car, plays with his bluegrass band at a reception for Bill Clinton, hangs out in a boxing gym above a police station in Catskill that trained Mike Tyson, and joins with Woodstockers driving relief supplies to lower Manhattan in the wake of 9/11.

From 30 years of journalism with the Woodstock Times and the Kingston Daily Freeman, Hollander has selected 40 of his favorite pieces for the collection.

The Roundtable Brian Hollanderwoodstockessay collectionjournalism
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
