Brian Hollander, former editor of the Woodstock Times, celebrates Woodstock in his new book of 40 essays, “Nothing of Insignificance.” From his very first article, a profile of a pool hall legend in Kingston, Hollander has searched out the unexpected stories that give Woodstock its character. He drives a doctor's treasured sports car, plays with his bluegrass band at a reception for Bill Clinton, hangs out in a boxing gym above a police station in Catskill that trained Mike Tyson, and joins with Woodstockers driving relief supplies to lower Manhattan in the wake of 9/11.