Former Editor of The Woodstock Times, Brian Hollander, gathers favorite work for collection "Nothing of Insignificance"Brian Hollander, former editor of the Woodstock Times, celebrates Woodstock in his new book of 40 essays, “Nothing of Insignificance.” From his very first article, a profile of a pool hall legend in Kingston, Hollander has searched out the unexpected stories that give Woodstock its character. He drives a doctor's treasured sports car, plays with his bluegrass band at a reception for Bill Clinton, hangs out in a boxing gym above a police station in Catskill that trained Mike Tyson, and joins with Woodstockers driving relief supplies to lower Manhattan in the wake of 9/11.