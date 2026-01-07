John Lingan's new book “Backbeats" takes readers on a journey through six decades of rock and roll drummer history

Rock and roll is not rock and roll without a beat. John Ligan’s new book “Backbeats: A History of Rock and Roll in Fifteen Drummers” is a journey through the history of rock and roll told through the lives of fifteen iconic drummers and their percussion rivals.

From John Bonham and Charlie Watts to Ringo Starr and Quest Love. Rock and roll thrives on rhythm but the drummers who drive that pulse often stay in the shadows. In “Backbeats” acclaimed music historian John Lingan brings these unsung heroes into the spotlight delivering a journey through six decades of rock history.