The Roundtable

Saratoga Springs new poet laureate Jay Rogoff will host the Poetry Repair Cafe at Northshire Bookstore

By Joe Donahue
Published January 5, 2026 at 11:12 AM EST
Jay Rogoff photographed by Penny Howell Jolly

Jay Rogoff begins 2026 with a two-year stint as Saratoga Springs poet laureate. Yesterday he started his Poetry Repair Café series at Northshire Bookstore, meeting with writers to discuss how to bring their poems closer to what they wish them to accomplish.

Rogoff is an award-winning author of eight books. His most recent collection of poems is “Loving in Truth: New and Selected Poems,” from LSU Press.

Rogoff plans to hold the Poetry Repair Café the first Sunday of every month. We welcome him to the RT this morning to discuss his new role and the power of poetry.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
