James Howard Kunstler will be at Northshire Bookstore on January 15th to talk about his new book "Look I'm Gone"

Author and social critic James Howard Kunstler joins us this morning to discuss his new novel, "Look I’m Gone." The book is a coming-of-age tale set in November of 1963 that captures the very moment America - and one smart-mouthed boy - lost their innocence.

James Howard Kunstler is the author of 19 books, including "The Geography of Nowhere," "The Long Emergency," "Too Much Magic," and the four-volume novel series "World Made By Hand." Mr. Kunstler was an editor at "Rolling Stone Magazine" in the 1970s. His journalism has appeared in "The New York Times Sunday Magazine," "The Washington Post," "The Atlantic Monthly," and many other publications.

He will be speaking about the book at Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs on Thursday, January 15th at 6PM. Set against the crackle of AM radios, Times Square dives, Park Avenue penthouses, and the uneasy hush that followed November 22, 1963 – the day of the assassination of President Kennedy. "Look I’m Gone" blends historical fiction, social satire, and teenage rebellion into an unforgettable journey from the Gothic rituals of prep-school to the vibrant, yet perilous, streets of mid-1960s Manhattan. I began our chat by asking him why he was interested in beginning a book during November 1963.

