The Roundtable

Akiko Busch's "From the Millpond to the Sea"

By Joe Donahue
Published January 6, 2026 at 11:13 AM EST

Writer Akiko Busch joins us to tell us about her new book, “From the Millpond to the Sea,” a personal narrative that considers the ecological, social, and human interests around dams in New York's Hudson River Valley.

Sixty-seven tributaries flow into the Hudson River watershed, and over half are impeded by some sixteen-hundred-plus dams. Vestiges of early American infrastructure, most have outlived their purposes.

Busch says they restrict biodiversity; obstruct fish migration; raise the temperature of impounded water; and trap sediment, creating artificial flow patterns.

Focusing on four key sites in the watershed, “From the Millpond to the Sea” advocates for their removal and the reconnection of free-flowing waterways and in doing so considers three options: maintenance, neglect, and removal.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
