The Roundtable

Bernadette Atuahene's new book is "Plundered: How Racist Policies Undermine Black Homeownership in America"

By Joe Donahue
Published January 7, 2026 at 11:19 AM EST

As this month marks the 70th Anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott the new book “Plundered: How Racist Policies Undermine Black Homeownership in America” challenges us to address the economic plunders still shaping black homeownership today.

“Plundered” by Bernadette Atuahene is a fresh and revealing look at how economic and racial exploitation have been sewn into the fabric of our laws inviting implicitly from well-meaning people while eviscerating communities and widening the racial wealth gap.

At the heart of the book are the stories of two Detroit families, one black the other white, who despite landing similar opportunities working for Ford Motor Company at the turn of the century have diverged with racist policies pushing the black family to property tax foreclosure while the white family has flourished. Yet, these practices are no way limited to the city of Detroit. Atuahene tells us how we can get here and maps the continued impact of historic policies and practices.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
