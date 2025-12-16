"Family Forms" at The Tang through 4/12

The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College presents "Family Forms," an exhibition that invites visitors to consider how families are made, remade, and represented. Bringing together contemporary art and vernacular photography, Family Forms looks closely at kinship, care, and the stories we tell about who we are to one another.

Photographs, artists’ books, collage, sculpture, and video provide visitors ways to explore the spaces between our ideas about “the family” and the lived experiences of families.

Dayton Director Ian Berry, Professor of Psychology at Skidmore Corinne Moss-Racusin, and Frances Young Tang ’61 Associate Curator Rebecca McNamara join us.