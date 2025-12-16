© 2025
The Roundtable

"Family Forms" at The Tang through 4/12

By Joe Donahue
Published December 16, 2025 at 11:12 AM EST
Danielle St. Laurent. The Austin Family in Quarantine, 2020, digital chromogenic print, 9 3/8 x 71/2 inches (image). The Jack Shear Collection of Photography at the Tang Teaching Museum, 2020.48.1a

The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College presents "Family Forms," an exhibition that invites visitors to consider how families are made, remade, and represented. Bringing together contemporary art and vernacular photography, Family Forms looks closely at kinship, care, and the stories we tell about who we are to one another.

Photographs, artists’ books, collage, sculpture, and video provide visitors ways to explore the spaces between our ideas about “the family” and the lived experiences of families.

Dayton Director Ian Berry, Professor of Psychology at Skidmore Corinne Moss-Racusin, and Frances Young Tang ’61 Associate Curator Rebecca McNamara join us.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
