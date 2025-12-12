New edition of "The Woodcutter’s Christmas" from Galpón Press

The critically acclaimed author Brad Kessler and award-winning photographer Dona Ann McAdams join us this morning to discuss their book, “The Woodcutter’s Christmas.” The new, deluxe edition of book is the premier publication from the just launched Galpón Press.

Each year, a New York family looks forward to the day in early December when the Woodcutter arrives with his Christmas trees on the sidewalk below their apartment. Seen through the eyes of a person who nurtures Christmas trees, this story explores the contrast between nature's slow, steady rhythms and the fleeting, disposable culture of modern society.

Brad Kessler is a critically acclaimed novelist whose work has been translated into several languages. He won the Dayton Literary Peace Prize in Fiction for his novel “Birds in Fall” as well as a Whiting Writer’s Award.

Dona Ann McAdams has exhibited at many places, nationally and internationally, including MoMA, The Whitney, and The International Center for Photography. She is the author of “Black Box: A Photographic Memoir.”

