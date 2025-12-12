© 2025
The Roundtable

New edition of "The Woodcutter’s Christmas" from Galpón Press

By Joe Donahue
Published December 12, 2025 at 11:10 AM EST
book cover for "The Woodcutter's Christmas"
Galpon Press

The critically acclaimed author Brad Kessler and award-winning photographer Dona Ann McAdams join us this morning to discuss their book, “The Woodcutter’s Christmas.” The new, deluxe edition of book is the premier publication from the just launched Galpón Press.

Each year, a New York family looks forward to the day in early December when the Woodcutter arrives with his Christmas trees on the sidewalk below their apartment. Seen through the eyes of a person who nurtures Christmas trees, this story explores the contrast between nature's slow, steady rhythms and the fleeting, disposable culture of modern society.

Brad Kessler is a critically acclaimed novelist whose work has been translated into several languages. He won the Dayton Literary Peace Prize in Fiction for his novel “Birds in Fall” as well as a Whiting Writer’s Award.

Dona Ann McAdams has exhibited at many places, nationally and internationally, including MoMA, The Whitney, and The International Center for Photography. She is the author of “Black Box: A Photographic Memoir.”

christmastreephotography
Joe Donahue
Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Joe Donahue in conversation with environmentalist Bill McKibben at Skidmore College
    Joe Donahue
    For more than three decades, Bill McKibben has been one of the most influential - and clearest - voices warning about the dangers of a warming planet. In his new book, "Here Comes the Sun: A Last Chance for the Climate and a Fresh Chance for Civilization," McKibben argues that while the window to act is narrowing, it is not yet closed.
  • The Roundtable
    "The Running Ground: A Father, a Son, and the Simplest of Sports" by Nicholas Thompson
    Joe Donahue
    Nicholas Thompson has long been known for his sharp and inquisitive mind as the former editor and chief of “Wired,” CEO of “The Atlantic,” and a writer who moves fluently between technology, culture, and the human stories that animate both. In his new memoir “The Running Ground: A Father, a Son, and the Simplest of Sports” Thompson turns inward exploring the most enduring relationship of all, the one between a parent and a child. The book traces his deepening bond with his son through running, the sport that Thompson has loved his entire life and the way the miles on the road become a space for connection, conversation, and growth.
  • June Squibb in three roles - Marjorie Prime, Eleanor the Great, and Thelma
    The Roundtable
    "I have stamina, for one thing." June Squibb, 96, stars in "Marjorie Prime" on Broadway
    Sarah LaDuke
    Actor June Squibb is currently starring in “Marjorie Prime” at The Helen Hayes Theatre on Broadway and, earlier this fall, celebrated the release of the film “Eleanor the Great.” At 96 years-old, Squibb plays the title character in both projects.
  • The Roundtable
    Book release celebration for "Yiddish: A Global Culture" at The Bookstore in Lenox on 12/14
    Joe Donahue
    “Yiddish: A Global Culture” at the Yiddish Book Center in Amherst, Massachusetts is the first ever museum exhibition to showcase the extraordinary vibrancy and breadth of modern Yiddish culture - its literature, theater, art, music, journalism, politics - from the mid-nineteenth century to the present day.David Mazower, Chief Curator and writer of the exhibition and catalog, joins us along with the center’s Director of Publishing and Public Programs, Lisa Newman. They will be at The Bookstore in Lenox December 14 at 4 p.m. to present a conversation and book signing.
  • The Roundtable
    Troy Foundry Theatre presents atmospheric one-person production of "A Christmas Carol"
    Sarah LaDuke
    Troy Foundry Theatre is an innovative, boundary-breaking theatre company based in Troy, NY, dedicated to creating original, immersive, and socially resonant performance.This holiday season, Troy Foundry Theatre presents the return of its spine-tingling, atmospheric, and deeply human adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” presented as a winter fundraiser for the theatre company. “A Christmas Carol” is one of English literature’s best-known stories of the dangers of greed and the ever-possible redemption of the human spirit. Adapted, edited, and re-imagined by Wesley Broulik, Troy Foundry Theatre’s production features a solo performance by David Girard with immersive musical and sonic accompaniment from composer and multi-instrumentalist Connor Armbruster.Troy Foundry Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol” on December 10, 11 & 12 at 8PM in The Waiting Room in Troy.