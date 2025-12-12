© 2025
The Roundtable

Jenny Scheinman's All Species Parade plays new music at The Local in Saugerties on 12/18

By Will Hermes
Published December 12, 2025 at 11:25 AM EST
Kory Thibeault
/
provided

Jenny Scheinman is a violinist, fiddler, singer, and composer. She has worked extensively with some of the most innovative jazz artists in the world and toured and recorded with many songwriting legends. Last year, she released a collection of songs called All Species Parade – the album name has morphed into a band name and All Species Parade will be exploring a set of all new material at The Local in Saugerties, New York on December 18. The band has spent much of the last year on the road celebrating their debut release, and is honed and ready for more. They are calling this show Field Notes.

Our special music correspondent, Will Hermes, spoke with Jenny Scheinman for WAMC. Will Hermes is a regular contributor to NPR, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and Pitchfork. He’s the author of “Love Goes to Buildings on Fire” and “Lou Reed: The King of New York.” His Substack of music writing is at newmusicoldmusic.substack.com.

jenny scheinman violin fiddle The Local Jazz
Will Hermes
