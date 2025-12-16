© 2025
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Golden Notebook and Chatham Bookstore

By Joe Donahue
Published December 16, 2025 at 11:33 AM EST

This week's Book Picks comes from Jackie Kellachan from the Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY and Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, NY.

AMY KIMMERMAN

  • What Does it Feel Like by Sophie Kinsella
  • Christmas Shopaholic by Sophie Kinsella
  • Feast on Your Life by Tamar Adler
  • The Homemade God by Rachel Joyce
  • Ragtime by E. L. Doctorow
  • The Dogs of Venice by Steven Rowley
  • Daddy Issues by Kate Goldbeck

JACKIE KELLACHAN

  • The Silver Book by Olivia Laing
  • Things in Nature Merely Grow by Yiyun Li
  • The True True Story of Raja The Gullible (and His Mother) by Rabih Alameddine
    Mitford Mania....
  • Troublemaker: The Fierce Unruly Life of Jessica Mitford by Carla Kaplan
  • Do Admit: The Mitford Sisters and Me by Mimi Pond
    And something like brothers....
  • Insomnia by Robbie Robertson
  • The Band Photographs Volumes 1 +2 by Elliott Landy
  • Point Blank by Bob Dylan
