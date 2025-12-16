Book Picks - Golden Notebook and Chatham Bookstore
This week's Book Picks comes from Jackie Kellachan from the Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY and Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, NY.
AMY KIMMERMAN
- What Does it Feel Like by Sophie Kinsella
- Christmas Shopaholic by Sophie Kinsella
- Feast on Your Life by Tamar Adler
- The Homemade God by Rachel Joyce
- Ragtime by E. L. Doctorow
- The Dogs of Venice by Steven Rowley
- Daddy Issues by Kate Goldbeck
JACKIE KELLACHAN
- The Silver Book by Olivia Laing
- Things in Nature Merely Grow by Yiyun Li
- The True True Story of Raja The Gullible (and His Mother) by Rabih Alameddine
Mitford Mania....
- Troublemaker: The Fierce Unruly Life of Jessica Mitford by Carla Kaplan
- Do Admit: The Mitford Sisters and Me by Mimi Pond
And something like brothers....
- Insomnia by Robbie Robertson
- The Band Photographs Volumes 1 +2 by Elliott Landy
- Point Blank by Bob Dylan