Book Picks - Northshire Bookstore and Odyssey Bookshop
This week's Book Picks comes from welcome Rachel Person of Northshire Books in Saratoga Springs and Manchester Center, VT and Joan Grenier of Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, MA join us this morning to present some of the finest authors and books that are making their way to store shelves this season.
Rachel Person
- Liquid: A Love Story by Mariam Rahmani
- How to Dodge a Cannonball by Dennard Dayle
- A Witch's Guide to Magical Innkeeping Sangu Mandanna
- Chocolat by Aleksandra Crapanzano
- Warm All Over by Ghazaleh Bigdelou
- Cabin Head and Tree Head by Scott Campbell
- The Trouble with Heroes by Kate Messner
- Best of All Worlds by Kenneth Oppel
Joan Grenier
- The Killing Stones: A Detective Jimmy Perez Novel by Ann Cleeves
- Burned by Billionaires: How Concentrated Wealth and Power Are Ruining Our Lives and Planet by Chuck Collins
- Ain’t Nobody’s Fool: The Life and Times of Dolly Parton by Martha Ackmann
- We Survived the Night by Julian Brave Noisecat
- A School Lunch Revolution: A Cookbook by Alice Waters