The Roundtable

Book Picks - Battenkill Books

By Joe Donahue
Published November 18, 2025 at 11:33 AM EST

This week's Book Picks comes from Connie Brooks and Suzanne Kulick from Battenkill Books in Cambridge, NY.

Suzanne Kulick:

  • The Book Club for Troublesome Women by Marie Bostwick
  • Sonora by Jenni L. Walsh
  • That's a Great Question, I'd Love to Tell You by Elyse Myers
  • The Overthinker's Guide to Making Decisions: How To Make Decisions Without Losing Your Mind by Joseph Nguyen
  • School of Monsters Series by Sally Rippin
  • The Bakery Dragon and the Fairy Cake by Devin Elle Kurtz

Connie Brooks:

  • Honeyeater by Kathleen Jennings
  • The Book of Guilt by Catherine Chidgey
  • The Woodcutter’s Christmas by Brad Kessler, with photos by Dona Ann McAdams
  • At Midnight Comes the Cry by Julia Spencer-Fleming
  • Old Sleigh by Jarrett and Jerome Pumphrey
  • Icons of the Fantastic: Illustrations of Imaginative Literature from the Korshak Collection - Edited by Amanda Zehnder and David Brinley
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
