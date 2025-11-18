Book Picks - Battenkill Books
This week's Book Picks comes from Connie Brooks and Suzanne Kulick from Battenkill Books in Cambridge, NY.
Suzanne Kulick:
- The Book Club for Troublesome Women by Marie Bostwick
- Sonora by Jenni L. Walsh
- That's a Great Question, I'd Love to Tell You by Elyse Myers
- The Overthinker's Guide to Making Decisions: How To Make Decisions Without Losing Your Mind by Joseph Nguyen
- School of Monsters Series by Sally Rippin
- The Bakery Dragon and the Fairy Cake by Devin Elle Kurtz
Connie Brooks:
- Honeyeater by Kathleen Jennings
- The Book of Guilt by Catherine Chidgey
- The Woodcutter’s Christmas by Brad Kessler, with photos by Dona Ann McAdams
- At Midnight Comes the Cry by Julia Spencer-Fleming
- Old Sleigh by Jarrett and Jerome Pumphrey
- Icons of the Fantastic: Illustrations of Imaginative Literature from the Korshak Collection - Edited by Amanda Zehnder and David Brinley