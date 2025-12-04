Roger Deakins' new book is "Reflections on Cinematography"

Our next guest has been nominated for 16 Academy Awards winning twice for “Blade Runner 2049” and “1917.” Few cinematographers have shaped the look and language of modern cinema as profoundly as Roger Deakins. Over the course of five decades, he has worked with some of the most influential directors of our time brining to life films that have become visual touchstones: “The Shawshank Redemption,” “No Country for Old Men,” “Skyfall,” and “1917” to just name a few.

In his new book “Reflections on Cinematography” Deakins steps out from behind the camera to explore the craft and curiosity that have guided his life’s work. The book offers not only behind the scenes insights into some of the most enduring films of the past century but also a thoughtful meditation on observation, a light movement, and human behavior shape what we see and how we understand story.