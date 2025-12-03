John Pizzarelli Trio will be at the Mahaiwe Perofrming Arts Center on 12/20

Grammy Award-winning producer and guitarist extraordinaire, John Pizzarelli salutes the legendary Tony Bennett celebrating over 60 years of unparalleled artistry in the show: John Pizzarelli Trio: Tony Bennett – The Art of Excellence at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, MA on Saturday, December 20th at 8:00 pm.

From Bennett's '50s pop hits like "Because of You" and "Rags to Riches" through his timeless classics of the '60s such as "I Wanna Be Around" and "I Left My Heart in San Francisco," to his remarkable collaborations with Bill Evans, Pizzarelli's trio will bring these iconic songs to life once again.

The evening will also highlight Bennett's incredible revival in the '90s while Pizzarelli weaves in personal anecdotes and stories that reveal the man behind the music. To tell us more we welcome John Pizzarelli to the RT.