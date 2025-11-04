Book Picks - Green Toad Bookstore and The Golden Notebook
This week's Book Picks comes from welcome Jim Havener from Green Toad Bookstore in Oneonta, New York and James Conrad from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, New York for our selections this week.
James:
- Palaver by Bryan Washington
- Mercy by Joan Silber
- Ready for my Close Up: The Making of Sunset Blvd. and the Dark Side of the Hollywood Dream by David M. Lubin
- Audition by Katie Kitamura
- Night People: How to Be a DJ in 90s New York City by Mark Ronson
Jim:
- Book of Lives by Margaret Atwood
- Pride and Pleasure by Amanda Vail
- Shadow Ticket by Thomas Pynchon
- What We Can Know by Ian McEwan
- The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai