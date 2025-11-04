Book Picks - Green Toad Bookstore and The Golden Notebook

This week's Book Picks comes from welcome Jim Havener from Green Toad Bookstore in Oneonta, New York and James Conrad from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, New York for our selections this week.

James:



Palaver by Bryan Washington

Mercy by Joan Silber

Ready for my Close Up: The Making of Sunset Blvd. and the Dark Side of the Hollywood Dream by David M. Lubin

Audition by Katie Kitamura

Night People: How to Be a DJ in 90s New York City by Mark Ronson

Jim:

