Music Haven's Passport Series returns to Proctors Theatre

Proctors Collaborative welcomes Music Haven back for another year with the 2025-26 Passport Series.

The series brings world-class music from four continents to stages in Schenectady and Saratoga Springs. This immersive cultural journey transports audiences to Québec, Sweden, the Middle East, and Colombia - without leaving the Capital Region.

The series will get underway this December 5th with Mélisande at 7:30 p.m. this Friday at GE Theatre at Proctors in Schenectady. Then they have events schedule all the way through May.

Mona Golub is the Producing Artistic Director of Music Haven and joins us this morning.