The Roundtable

Music Haven's Passport Series returns to Proctors Theatre

By Joe Donahue
Published December 1, 2025 at 11:12 AM EST

Proctors Collaborative welcomes Music Haven back for another year with the 2025-26 Passport Series.

The series brings world-class music from four continents to stages in Schenectady and Saratoga Springs. This immersive cultural journey transports audiences to Québec, Sweden, the Middle East, and Colombia - without leaving the Capital Region.

The series will get underway this December 5th with Mélisande at 7:30 p.m. this Friday at GE Theatre at Proctors in Schenectady. Then they have events schedule all the way through May.

Mona Golub is the Producing Artistic Director of Music Haven and joins us this morning.

The Roundtable proctors collaborativemusic havenpassport seriesMona Golub
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Lea Salonga performs at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on 12/2 with her tour "Stage Screen and Everything in Between"
    Madeleine Reynolds
    The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall will celebrate its reopening with Lea Salonga’s “Stage Screen & Everything in Between” on Tuesday December 2nd at 7:30.Salonga is known for her roles on stage and in film. Her Broadway credits include “Les Misérables,” “Flower Drum Song,” "Allegiance,” the revival of “Once On this Island,” “Here Lies Love,” “Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends,” and, of course, “Miss Saigon” - for which she won a Tony Award in 1991.She performed the singing voice for Princess Jasmine in the Disney film “Aladdin” and the title character in “Mulan.” Her most recent album is a holiday record called “Sounding Joy.”
  • The Roundtable
    The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall will make its return by re-opening on 12/2
    Joe Donahue
    The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall has embarked on a transformation to preserve its historic charm while evolving into a dynamic, year-round hub for community engagement and creative expression. By reimagining the former banking spaces, they are opening up new opportunities for education, celebrations, and gatherings.Their re-opening celebration concert is on December 2nd with actress and singer, Lea Salonga. To tell us more, we welcome Jon Elbaum, Executive Director of the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall.
  • The Roundtable
    Jan Brett will kick off her holiday tour with her new book "The Christmas Sweater" on 11/28
    Joe Donahue
    Best-selling author and illustrator Jan Brett launches the national tour for her new book “The Christmas Sweater” in Rutland Vermont on Friday, November 28th. It is the kickoff to her bus tour where she visits 23 cities in just 17 days. The new Christmas classic features an adventurous boy and an adorable pug in a Christmas sweater who saves the day! With more than 44 million books in print she is one of the nation’s foremost illustrators of children’s books. The Friday event will be presented by Phoenix Books and will feature a live drawing demonstration takes place at the Paramount Theater in Rutland Vermont at 5 pm.