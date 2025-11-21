© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Kaye Courington's new book is "Scrim: A New Orleans Story of Resilience and Rescue"

By Joe Donahue
Published November 21, 2025 at 11:12 AM EST

In “Scrim: A New Orleans Story of Resilience and Rescue,” author Kaye Courington offers young readers an inspiring true tale rooted in the vibrant, storm-tested city she calls home.

The book follows a young protagonist and a loyal dog named Scrim as they navigate upheaval with courage, curiosity, and care. Courington’s narrative honors the texture of New Orleans - the music, neighborhoods, and communal spirit that endure through hardship -while gently teaching children about preparedness, empathy, and hope.

Blending history and heart, “Scrim” illuminates how even the smallest acts of bravery can ripple outward in a community shaped by resilience. We welcome Kaye Courington to the RT.

Tags
The Roundtable Kaye Couringtonbooknew orleans
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Marshall Karp's new book is "NYPD Red 8: The 11:59 Bomber"
    Joe Donahue
    An award-winning former advertising executive, Marshall Karp is a playwright and a screenwriter, and is the author of the hugely successful NYPD Red Series. His latest is “NYPD Red 8: The 11:59 Bomber.”
  • The Roundtable
    Toni Morrison's book "Beloved" releases with new introduction by Honoree Jeffers
    Joe Donahue
    Toni Morrison is one of the few Americans to win the Nobel Prize in Literature and remains the only black woman to do so. She remains central to nearly every American conversation, which is why her books are being given a fresh look for a new generation of readers, accompanied by new introductions from some of the best writers at work today.Honoree Jeffers is a poet, novelist, and professor of English at the University of Oklahoma. Some of her work includes "The Age of Phillis," "The Love Songs of W.E.B Du Bois," and most recently "Misbehaving at the Crossroads: Essays & Writings." This morning, we will talk with Honoree, about her introduction to "Beloved."
  • The Roundtable
    "Luigi: The Making and the Meaning" by John H. Richardson
    Joe Donahue
    "Luigi: The Making and the Meaning" is the first book to explain why the world was primed for the Luigi Mangione moment, showing the history that led an accused killer to be embraced as an avenger with an affection not seen since Jesse James or Robin Hood.