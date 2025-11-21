Kaye Courington's new book is "Scrim: A New Orleans Story of Resilience and Rescue"

In “Scrim: A New Orleans Story of Resilience and Rescue,” author Kaye Courington offers young readers an inspiring true tale rooted in the vibrant, storm-tested city she calls home.

The book follows a young protagonist and a loyal dog named Scrim as they navigate upheaval with courage, curiosity, and care. Courington’s narrative honors the texture of New Orleans - the music, neighborhoods, and communal spirit that endure through hardship -while gently teaching children about preparedness, empathy, and hope.

Blending history and heart, “Scrim” illuminates how even the smallest acts of bravery can ripple outward in a community shaped by resilience. We welcome Kaye Courington to the RT.