"Luigi: The Making and the Meaning" by John H. Richardson

By Joe Donahue
Published November 19, 2025 at 11:12 AM EST

"Luigi: The Making and the Meaning" is the first book to explain why the world was primed for the Luigi Mangione moment, showing the history that led an accused killer to be embraced as an avenger with an affection not seen since Jesse James or Robin Hood.

Author John Richardson reveals how someone like Luigi Mangione can have future appeal to people. He proves this by following men and women who have expressed their alienation in society, rejection of capitalism, and the rules that come with both. He also studied the inspirations they found in their outlaws like Ted Kaczynski.

John Richardson is a writer-at-large for Esquire and the author of My Father the Spy, In the Little World, and The Vipers’ Club. His work has appeared in the Atlantic Monthly, O. Henry Prize Stories, Best American Crime Writing, and Best American Magazine Writing.

