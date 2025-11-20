Marshall Karp's new book is "NYPD Red 8: The 11:59 Bomber"

An award-winning former advertising executive, Marshall Karp is a playwright and a screenwriter, and is the author of the hugely successful NYPD Red Series. His latest is “NYPD Red 8: The 11:59 Bomber.”

In the novel – a bomb explodes in a crowded New York subway station at exactly 11:59 a.m. The next day, a second blast rips through a busy department store – again at 11:59.

As the bombs go off with clockwork precision, the death toll climbs and businesses shut their doors as the city hunkers down in fear.

NYPD Red Detectives Kylie MacDonald and Zach Jordan face their most twisted case ever, as they race against the clock.