The Roundtable

Marshall Karp's new book is "NYPD Red 8: The 11:59 Bomber"

By Joe Donahue
Published November 20, 2025 at 11:33 AM EST

An award-winning former advertising executive, Marshall Karp is a playwright and a screenwriter, and is the author of the hugely successful NYPD Red Series. His latest is “NYPD Red 8: The 11:59 Bomber.”

In the novel – a bomb explodes in a crowded New York subway station at exactly 11:59 a.m. The next day, a second blast rips through a busy department store – again at 11:59.

As the bombs go off with clockwork precision, the death toll climbs and businesses shut their doors as the city hunkers down in fear.
NYPD Red Detectives Kylie MacDonald and Zach Jordan face their most twisted case ever, as they race against the clock.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
