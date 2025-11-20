© 2025
The Roundtable

Toni Morrison's book "Beloved" releases with new introduction by Honoree Jeffers

By Joe Donahue
Published November 20, 2025 at 11:12 AM EST

Toni Morrison is one of the few Americans to win the Nobel Prize in Literature and remains the only black woman to do so. She remains central to nearly every American conversation, which is why her books are being given a fresh look for a new generation of readers, accompanied by new introductions from some of the best writers at work today.

Honoree Jeffers is a poet, novelist, and professor of English at the University of Oklahoma. Some of her work includes "The Age of Phillis," "The Love Songs of W.E.B Du Bois," and most recently "Misbehaving at the Crossroads: Essays & Writings." This morning, we will talk with Honoree, about her introduction to "Beloved."

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
