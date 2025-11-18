Greg Cope White's memoir "The Pink Marine" is the inspiration for hit Netflix series "Boots"

Greg Cope White’s memoir “The Pink Marine” is the inspiration for Netflix breakout hit “Boots.” “Boots” tells the story of an 18-year-old closeted gay teenager who enlists in the Marines with his straight best friend. Greg is not only the real-life inspiration he’s also one of the show’s writers and co-executive producer.

Greg’s mentor was Norman Lear who championed the series until his passing at 101 and weighing in on every key decision saw the first three episodes before his death in December of 2023. While the first season of “Boots” focuses entirely on Greg’s bootcamp experience, he went on to excel in the Marines serving six years and obtaining the rank of Sargent.