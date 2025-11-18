© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Greg Cope White's memoir "The Pink Marine" is the inspiration for hit Netflix series "Boots"

By Joe Donahue
Published November 18, 2025 at 11:14 AM EST

Greg Cope White’s memoir “The Pink Marine” is the inspiration for Netflix breakout hit “Boots.” “Boots” tells the story of an 18-year-old closeted gay teenager who enlists in the Marines with his straight best friend. Greg is not only the real-life inspiration he’s also one of the show’s writers and co-executive producer.

Greg’s mentor was Norman Lear who championed the series until his passing at 101 and weighing in on every key decision saw the first three episodes before his death in December of 2023. While the first season of “Boots” focuses entirely on Greg’s bootcamp experience, he went on to excel in the Marines serving six years and obtaining the rank of Sargent.

Tags
The Roundtable Greg Cope Whitememoirmarine
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content