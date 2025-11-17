Shakespeare & Company returns with its "Fall Festival of Shakespeare" and the play "Sense and Sensibility" on 12/12 through 12/14

Since 1988, Shakespeare & Company’s Education Program has brought together high school students from across the region to introduce and nurture a love of theater and language through the Fall Festival of Shakespeare.

Back for its 37th year, the Fall Festival of Shakespeare includes nearly 500 students from 10 schools in Massachusetts and New York, supported by a cadre of 20 Shakespeare & Company directors, six costume designers, and five production designers.

Nine weeks of after-school rehearsals, set builds, weekly “common class” workshops attended by all participants collectively, and more culminate in full-scale productions at each school and on the main stage at Shakespeare & Company’s Tina Packer Playhouse during Fall Festival Weekend, Thursday, Nov. 20 through Nov. 23. Kevin G. Coleman, is the director of Education at Shakespeare & Company. Welcome.

Also, Shakespeare & Company’s family-friendly Winter Show returns December 12 – 14th with Sense and Sensibility: a fast-paced, staged reading wherein the wit and romance of Jane Austen’s classic tale come to life.

We welcome Ariel Bock Associate Producer and Director of Sense & Sensibility to give us a preview.