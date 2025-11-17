© 2025
The Roundtable

Shakespeare & Company returns with its "Fall Festival of Shakespeare" and the play "Sense and Sensibility" on 12/12 through 12/14

By Joe Donahue
Published November 17, 2025 at 11:12 AM EST

Since 1988, Shakespeare & Company’s Education Program has brought together high school students from across the region to introduce and nurture a love of theater and language through the Fall Festival of Shakespeare.

Back for its 37th year, the Fall Festival of Shakespeare includes nearly 500 students from 10 schools in Massachusetts and New York, supported by a cadre of 20 Shakespeare & Company directors, six costume designers, and five production designers.

Nine weeks of after-school rehearsals, set builds, weekly “common class” workshops attended by all participants collectively, and more culminate in full-scale productions at each school and on the main stage at Shakespeare & Company’s Tina Packer Playhouse during Fall Festival Weekend, Thursday, Nov. 20 through Nov. 23. Kevin G. Coleman, is the director of Education at Shakespeare & Company. Welcome.

Also, Shakespeare & Company’s family-friendly Winter Show returns December 12 – 14th with Sense and Sensibility: a fast-paced, staged reading wherein the wit and romance of Jane Austen’s classic tale come to life.

We welcome Ariel Bock Associate Producer and Director of Sense & Sensibility to give us a preview.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
