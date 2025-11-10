Harbinger Theatre presents Rebecca Gilman's "Swing State" on 11/14-1/23

Harbinger Theatre will close its fourth season with “Swing State” by Pulitzer Prize finalist, Rebecca Gilman, and directed by Brian Sheldon.

In the play: Recently widowed, Peg tends to the native plants in her 40-acre rural Wisconsin prairie backyard, her solitary days interrupted only by visits from a family friend with a checkered past. When a mysterious theft alerts the authorities, a string of events unfold that forever changes their lives.

“Swing State” marks Harbinger’s 18th Capital Region premiere. Performances will be held at Sand Lake Center for the Arts from November 14 - 23, with a free preview on November 13.

We welcome Harbinger co-founder Patrick White and actor Robin Leary.