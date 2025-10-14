© 2025
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Odyssey Bookshop and Merritt Bookstore

By Joe Donahue
Published October 14, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks comes from Roxanna Pisiak from Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, MA and we also welcome Kira Wizner from Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, NY.

Roxanna:

  • Lion by Sonya Walger
  • The Tragedy of True Crime by John J. Lennon
  • Art Work: On the Creative Life by Sally Mann
  • A Guardian and a Thief by Megha Majumdar
  • Wreck by Catherine Newman
  • One of Us by Dan Chaon
  • Evensong by Stewart O'Nan

Kira:

  • The Waterbearers by Sasha Bonet
  • The Cook's Garden by Kevin West
  • Strong Ground by Brene Brown
  • The Sky was my Blanket by Uri Shulevitz
  • The Poisoned King by Katherine Rundell and Ashley Mackenzie
  • Sweet and Salty! By Kinf Arthur Baking Company
  • Heart the Lover by Lily King
Joe Donahue

Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
