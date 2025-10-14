Book Picks - Odyssey Bookshop and Merritt Bookstore
This week's Book Picks comes from Roxanna Pisiak from Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, MA and we also welcome Kira Wizner from Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, NY.
Roxanna:
- Lion by Sonya Walger
- The Tragedy of True Crime by John J. Lennon
- Art Work: On the Creative Life by Sally Mann
- A Guardian and a Thief by Megha Majumdar
- Wreck by Catherine Newman
- One of Us by Dan Chaon
- Evensong by Stewart O'Nan
Kira:
- The Waterbearers by Sasha Bonet
- The Cook's Garden by Kevin West
- Strong Ground by Brene Brown
- The Sky was my Blanket by Uri Shulevitz
- The Poisoned King by Katherine Rundell and Ashley Mackenzie
- Sweet and Salty! By Kinf Arthur Baking Company
- Heart the Lover by Lily King