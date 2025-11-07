The Norman Rockwell Museum's newest exhibit "Jazz Age Illustration" opens on 11/8

The Norman Rockwell Museum’s latest exhibit, “Jazz Age Illustration,” is opening tomorrow in Stockbridge, Massachusetts. Organized by the Delaware Art Museum, it is the first major survey of American illustration from 1919 to 1942 - a vibrant and transformative era of innovation, evolving styles, social change, and expanding popular media.



Featuring more than 120 original works by the era’s most influential illustrators, “Jazz Age Illustration” captures the sights, sounds, and spirit of a nation in transition.

We are joined by NRM Chief Curator Stephanie Plunkett -- and -- DelArt’s Curator of American Art and exhibition curator Heather Campbell Coyle.