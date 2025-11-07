© 2025
The Roundtable

The Norman Rockwell Museum's newest exhibit "Jazz Age Illustration" opens on 11/8

By Joe Donahue
Published November 7, 2025 at 10:45 AM EST
Norman Rockwell Museum
Jay Jackson (1905 – 1954)
Etta Moten Barnett Dancing, c. 1940, for American Negro Exposition, 1940
Watercolor, ink, and charcoal on paper
Delaware Art Museum, Acquisition Fund, 2022.
© Estate of Jay Paul Jackson

The Norman Rockwell Museum’s latest exhibit, “Jazz Age Illustration,” is opening tomorrow in Stockbridge, Massachusetts. Organized by the Delaware Art Museum, it is the first major survey of American illustration from 1919 to 1942 - a vibrant and transformative era of innovation, evolving styles, social change, and expanding popular media.
 
Featuring more than 120 original works by the era’s most influential illustrators, “Jazz Age Illustration” captures the sights, sounds, and spirit of a nation in transition.

We are joined by NRM Chief Curator Stephanie Plunkett -- and -- DelArt’s Curator of American Art and exhibition curator Heather Campbell Coyle.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
