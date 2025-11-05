© 2025
The Roundtable

The Spark of Hudson will host a book launch event for Brian Schaefer's "Town & Country" on 11/8

By Joe Donahue
Published November 5, 2025 at 11:13 AM EST

Brian Schaefer’s debut novel, “Town & Country,” is set in a small rural town during a congressional race that forces the candidates, their families, and a clique of gay second homeowners to confront lies, betrayals, and shifting allegiances.

Spanning six months, from Memorial Day to Election Day, “Town & Country” paints a kaleidoscopic portrait of a community in flux. 

There will be a book launch event for “Town & Country” at The Spark of Hudson in Hudson, New York on Saturday, November 8 at 6 p.m. 

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
