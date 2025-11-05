The Spark of Hudson will host a book launch event for Brian Schaefer's "Town & Country" on 11/8

Brian Schaefer’s debut novel, “Town & Country,” is set in a small rural town during a congressional race that forces the candidates, their families, and a clique of gay second homeowners to confront lies, betrayals, and shifting allegiances.

Spanning six months, from Memorial Day to Election Day, “Town & Country” paints a kaleidoscopic portrait of a community in flux.

There will be a book launch event for “Town & Country” at The Spark of Hudson in Hudson, New York on Saturday, November 8 at 6 p.m.