Albany Symphony Orchestra presents "The Planets" featuring Albany Pro Musica and the premiere of a new violin concerto by Bobby Ge on 11/8

By Joe Donahue
Published November 7, 2025 at 11:12 AM EST

The Albany Symphony Orchestra’s next concert of the season is at the Palace Theatre in Albany, New York tomorrow night at 7:30.

The evening will shine with Gustav Holst’s cosmic spectacle, The Planets,” featuring the ethereal voices of Albany Pro Musica, and the world premiere of a new Violin Concerto by composer Bobby Ge.

Ge returns to work with the Albany Symphony after a resounding debut at the orchestra’s 2025 American Music Festival at EMPAC. Bobby Ge joins us this morning as does ASO Maestro, David Alan Miller.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
