Albany Symphony Orchestra presents "The Planets" featuring Albany Pro Musica and the premiere of a new violin concerto by Bobby Ge on 11/8

The Albany Symphony Orchestra’s next concert of the season is at the Palace Theatre in Albany, New York tomorrow night at 7:30.

The evening will shine with Gustav Holst’s cosmic spectacle, “The Planets,” featuring the ethereal voices of Albany Pro Musica, and the world premiere of a new Violin Concerto by composer Bobby Ge.

Ge returns to work with the Albany Symphony after a resounding debut at the orchestra’s 2025 American Music Festival at EMPAC. Bobby Ge joins us this morning as does ASO Maestro, David Alan Miller.