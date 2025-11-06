TMI's documentary "Locker Room Talk" will have its Hudson Valley debut at Kingston High School on 11/9

The award-winning documentary “Locker Room Talk” from Kingston’s TMI Project was produced in partnership with the nationally acclaimed organization A Call to Men.

On November 9, they will be hosting their first Hudson Valley screening at the Kingston High School, where the film began.

“Locker Room Talk” follows players from the Kingston Tigers football team as they go through a TMI Project workshop to explore the cultural expectations of masculinity and how it has impacted their lives. In it, they make it through the season and to a final TMI Project performance in which they read their stories in front of a live audience in the very auditorium where the film will be screened.

To tell us more, we welcome TMI Project Co-Founder, Executive Director, and Workshop Leader Eva Tenuto here in Studio A and

TMI Project Workshop Leader Tyler Epps on the phone.