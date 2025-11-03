Friends of Schenectady County Public Library present Elizabeth Strout at GE Theatre 11/12

The Friends of Schenectady County Public Library will host an evening with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Strout on Wednesday, November 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the GE Theatre at Proctors in Schenectady, New York.

Known for the widely acclaimed “Olive Kitteridge” and “My Name is Lucy Barton,” Strout has captivated readers worldwide with her deeply moving stories of ordinary lives told with extraordinary grace. At the event, Strout will discuss her writing process, the themes that shape her work, and the beloved characters that continue to resonate with readers. Open Door Bookstore will be at the event selling copies of Strout’s books.

Strout’s latest, “Tell Me Everything,” returns to the town of Crosby, Maine, and to many of Strout’s beloved characters as they deal with a shocking crime in their midst, forge new friendships, and make difficult decisions about love.