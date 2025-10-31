The Eric Carle Museum presents "The Art of Grace Lin: Meeting a Friend in an Unexpected Place" through 12/31
Artist and illustrator Grace Lin’s first picture book, “The Ugly Vegetables,” was published in 1999 to glowing praise.
Twenty-five years later, she has created more than 30 titles, including board books, early readers, and middle grade novels, garnering Caldecott, Newbury, and Geisel honors along the way.
The exhibition: “The Art of Grace Lin: Meeting a Friend in an Unexpected Place” is on view at The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art in Amherst, Massachusetts through December 31.