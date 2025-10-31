© 2025
The Roundtable

The Eric Carle Museum presents "The Art of Grace Lin: Meeting a Friend in an Unexpected Place" through 12/31

By Joe Donahue
Published October 31, 2025 at 11:12 AM EDT
Grace Lin, Illustration for Once Upon a Book by Grace Lin and Kate Messner (Little, Brown Books). Collection of the artist. © 2022 Grace Lin.

Artist and illustrator Grace Lin’s first picture book, “The Ugly Vegetables,” was published in 1999 to glowing praise.

Twenty-five years later, she has created more than 30 titles, including board books, early readers, and middle grade novels, garnering Caldecott, Newbury, and Geisel honors along the way.

The exhibition: “The Art of Grace Lin: Meeting a Friend in an Unexpected Place” is on view at The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art in Amherst, Massachusetts through December 31.

The Roundtable eric carle museumThe Art of Grace Lin: Meeting a Friend in an Unexpected PlaceGrace Lin
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
