David Gessner's book "Return of the Osprey: A season of Flight and Wonder" celebrates 25 years with a special 25th anniversary edition

By Joe Donahue
Published October 31, 2025 at 11:32 AM EDT

The Osprey hailed by Roger Tory Peterson as the symbol of the New England Coast, all but vanished during the 1950s and 60s because of the ravages of DDT. In the next few decades, however, the birds returned, slowly at first and then in a rush.

Now writing with passion, humor, and reverence for the natural world, David Gessner interweaves the stories of the nesting Osprey pairs he observed with his own readjustment to life on the windblown, beautiful, and increasingly developed landscape he knew as a child. The book is a season of flight and wonder.

The name of the book is “Return of the Osprey: A season of Flight and Wonder.” It is 25 years old and has a very special 25th edition out.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
