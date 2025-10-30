YWCA of the Greater Capital Region presents the 10th Annual "Brava!" fundraiser on 11/6

The tenth annual event to benefit both the residents of the YWCA of the Greater Capital Region as well as people in need in the greater Capital Region, is coming to Troy on Thursday, November 6th.

“Brava!” a fundraiser that will provide new bras to those in need, will be held at The Arts Center of the Capital Region in Troy from 6 - 8:30 p.m.

The Arts Center is a partner in the event which will feature talented writers from around the region who will read jury-selected poems and essays or perform songs and monologues on the subject of brassieres in their lives. The pieces artistically explore bras from many viewpoints and range from the poignant to the hilarious.

To tell us more: Jamie Crouse is the Chief Development Officer of the YWCA-GCR and Starletta Jones is their Executive Director and Marion Roach Smith is the co-creator of BraVa! Welcome all.