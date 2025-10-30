© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

YWCA of the Greater Capital Region presents the 10th Annual "Brava!" fundraiser on 11/6

By Joe Donahue
Published October 30, 2025 at 11:12 AM EDT

The tenth annual event to benefit both the residents of the YWCA of the Greater Capital Region as well as people in need in the greater Capital Region, is coming to Troy on Thursday, November 6th.

Brava!” a fundraiser that will provide new bras to those in need, will be held at The Arts Center of the Capital Region in Troy from 6 - 8:30 p.m.

The Arts Center is a partner in the event which will feature talented writers from around the region who will read jury-selected poems and essays or perform songs and monologues on the subject of brassieres in their lives. The pieces artistically explore bras from many viewpoints and range from the poignant to the hilarious.

To tell us more: Jamie Crouse is the Chief Development Officer of the YWCA-GCR and Starletta Jones is their Executive Director and Marion Roach Smith is the co-creator of BraVa! Welcome all.

Tags
The Roundtable bravaywca of the greater capital regionfundraiser
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content