Karine Jean-Pierre's new book is "Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines"

Karine Jean-Pierre, former White House Press Secretary to the Biden & Harris Administration, shares why Americans have stepped beyond party lines to embrace life as independents in her new book “Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines.”

In the book she takes us through the three weeks that led to Biden’s abandonment of his bid for a second term and what she calls a betrayal of the democratic party that led to his decision.

Jean-Pierre looks to define what it means to be a part of the growing percentage of our fractured electorate that is independent, explains why it can be worthwhile to carve oneself a political ideology true to personal beliefs rather than a party affiliation, and provides the questions you need to ask yourself to determine where you fit politically.