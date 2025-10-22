© 2025
The Roundtable

Karine Jean-Pierre's new book is "Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines"

By Joe Donahue
Published October 22, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT

Karine Jean-Pierre, former White House Press Secretary to the Biden & Harris Administration, shares why Americans have stepped beyond party lines to embrace life as independents in her new book “Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines.”

In the book she takes us through the three weeks that led to Biden’s abandonment of his bid for a second term and what she calls a betrayal of the democratic party that led to his decision.

Jean-Pierre looks to define what it means to be a part of the growing percentage of our fractured electorate that is independent, explains why it can be worthwhile to carve oneself a political ideology true to personal beliefs rather than a party affiliation, and provides the questions you need to ask yourself to determine where you fit politically.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
